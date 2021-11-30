OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 25,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 67,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCANF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.