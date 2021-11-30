Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.84 and last traded at 8.86, with a volume of 21047 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.15.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

