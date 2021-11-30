NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,037 shares of company stock worth $18,676,410. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $222.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.58 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

