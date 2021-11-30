NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $294,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.81 and its 200-day moving average is $275.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

