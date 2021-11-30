NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after buying an additional 247,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

OMC stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

