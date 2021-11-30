NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 627.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Corning by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Corning by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 125,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

