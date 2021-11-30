NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

