NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 755 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.