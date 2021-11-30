NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,435 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

