Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.