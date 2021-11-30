Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 696,573 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,642 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

