Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

