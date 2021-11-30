Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,291 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $444.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

