Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

