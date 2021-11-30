Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 5,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

