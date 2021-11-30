Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NOVT opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

