NOV Inc. (NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 17th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NOV has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NOV has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

