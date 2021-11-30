Northern Trust Corp Sells 269,390 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Aptinyx worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 308.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $419,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

