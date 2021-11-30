Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,844 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Priority Technology worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTH opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

