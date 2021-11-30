Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Ring Energy worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

REI stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

