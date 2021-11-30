Northern Trust Corp Has $715,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

