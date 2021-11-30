Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.30% of Western New England Bancorp worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

