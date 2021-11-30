Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 185,310 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SOS in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SOS by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in SOS in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. SOS Limited has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.