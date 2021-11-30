Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $645.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.14 and its 200 day moving average is $587.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

