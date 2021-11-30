Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

