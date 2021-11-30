Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153,279 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 153,279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

