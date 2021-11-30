Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

