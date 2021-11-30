Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

