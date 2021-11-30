Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

