Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.29 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.69 and its 200 day moving average is $331.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

