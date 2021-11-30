Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPNYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 46,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

