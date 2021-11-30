NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

