NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About NightFood
