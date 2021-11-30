NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

