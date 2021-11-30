NFT Alley Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $148,152.48 and approximately $36,441.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

