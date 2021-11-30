NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NEE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 63,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

