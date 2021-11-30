NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,953 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

