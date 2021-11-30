NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

