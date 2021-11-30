NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

