NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $874,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average is $266.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.