NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 912,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

