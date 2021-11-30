NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,140 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $195.88 and a one year high of $309.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

