Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,858 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,657.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.04. The company had a trading volume of 708,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,045,792. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.32 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

