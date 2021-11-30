Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.