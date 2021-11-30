Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 23,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,223. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

