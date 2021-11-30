Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. 57,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.06 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

