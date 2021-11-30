Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. 6,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

