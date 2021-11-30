NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE NXRT opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

