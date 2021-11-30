Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Newton has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

