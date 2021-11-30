New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 7,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

About New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.