New BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.54 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and $8.54 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.